Letter – Are we a banana republic?

To The Editor:

Our human gift is our ability to think and analyze. Apes mimic what they are programmed to.

Regardless of your political affiliation, before you vote, be confident you obtain and analyze.

This social unrest is reminiscent of the 1968 election. Why does it occur only in cities governed by one party? After impeachment failed, why did the narrative change to COVID-19 within days? When was the last time you heard TV news provide both sides of a story? Why does the internet block sites and topics and tells you, “The web page is not available at this time. Try again later.”? Why in every YouTube video does the same party ad pop up? Why has Sweden not shut down its country and realizes no COVID panic/obsession? Who is filtering fear and terror into our psyches and trying to destroy our economy? Is there really a coin shortage or are you being prepared for a new monetary system? Is one candidate on dementia medicine? Do hospitals place terminal patients to die in COVID wards to raise statistics? The Black Lives Matter group marches city to city. This costs money. Who is paying them to protest? Who is controlling the narrative of the information you are fed and allowed to read? Why are the majority of corporations owned by six international families? Why did 38 CEOs of major corporations resign early this year? The U.S. is working with 19 other countries to fight a global war that impacts the value of the currency, human trafficking, good and evil. Why the distractions of COVID, what really is being masked? Do you know about this? Are you certain there truly is freedom of speech and press in the U.S.? Are we a democracy or banana republic?

Kate Blake

Farmville