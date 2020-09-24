Barbara Chaney Hodges, of Farmville, passed away September 23, 2020. She was born in Victoria on April 5, 1938 and was 82 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John Richard Chaney and the late Mamie Epps Chaney. She was married to Elisha Edward “Ted” Hodges, Jr., who preceded her in death. She was of the Baptist faith. Barbara Chaney Hodges is survived by her children, Terri Hodges Holt of South Boston, Elisha Edward “Ted” Hodges, III and wife Sarah of Farmville; five grandchildren Emily Holt Dibble (Chris) of Midlothian, Richard Edward Gray of Farmville, Elizabeth Hodges Sears (Ben) of Farmville, Kyle Perkins Hodges of Charlottesville, Edward Tyler Holt of Vienna; four great grandchildren Kaitlyn Grey Morgan, Madelyn Paige Morgan, Lila Boyd Sears and Nora Katherine Sears; brother Tommy Chaney and wife Rosa of Kinston, North Carolina. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by; her daughter Sharon H. Gray; siblings Peggy Hogan, John W. Chaney Jr., Sr. Sgt. Major John Richard Chaney, Jr. and Dorothy Cowan. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery with the Rev. Bobbie Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday following the service at the home of Terri Holt, 2953 Alexander Ave., South Boston, VA. For memorials please consider Paws and Claws, P.O. Box 14, South Boston, VA 24592. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.