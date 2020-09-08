Betty Ann Morris Toney, 78 of Chesterfield, went to be with our Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Morris Sr.; her mother, Virginia Via; three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Melvin Toney; son, Wade Toney (Dawn) of Midlothian; daughter, Rene’ (Beth) of Georgetown, Delaware; three grandsons, Justin (Elizabeth), Craig (Amanda) and Devin (Brittany); four great-granddaughters, Maelynn, Ella, Addy and Emmy, all of Chesterfield; sisters, Gale Chapman (Tom) of Earlysville and Donna Via of Staunton; and her brother, Tony Morris (Dolly) of Standardsville. Betty fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. She had exceptional caregivers made up of friends, family and those provided by Ascend Hospice. Her last few days of excellent care were with Bon Secours, St. Francis Hospital and Hospice. Betty retired from DMV in 1994 with 30 years of service. Hard work was her passion, so she started an antique business in Florida. Upon returning to Virginia, she opened three antique stores, located in Charlottesville, Amelia and Midlothian, where she excelled in her love of oil lamps. Betty was also an excellent cook and served many meals to her church family and community. She also had a heart for those less fortunate and provided Christmas for many families. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Bliley’s – Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Rd., Midlothian, VA. 23112. Interment will follow a reception at 3 p.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, 6277 Cartersville Rd., New Canton, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Swift Creek Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tennessee 38105.