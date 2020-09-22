Betty Frances Thompson Bollinger, 88 of Farmville, passed away Monday, September 21st, 2020. She was born in Rice on May 8th, 1932. She was a daughter of the late Eddie and Lenner Thompson. She leaves behind a son, Keith Bollinger (Diane), two daughters Bonnie McCurley and Anne Thompson (Danny). She had seven grandchildren, Tara, Mac, Courtney, Jamie, Cody, Joshua, Zachary, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. A viewing and visitation will be held at Shorter Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24th at 10 a.m., following will be a graveside service at Trinity Gardens, Rice, Virginia at 11 a.m. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.