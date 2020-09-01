Betty Jo Moore Tillett, age 77 of Cumberland, passed away on August 30, 2020. Born in Cumberland. She was the daughter of Lenza and Pauline Moore of Farmville. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Myrtle Allen, Sadie Baker, Ellen Meadows and McKinley Moore. Betty was foremost a housewife and mother, but served as a commissioned DMV Agent for 15 years in King George County. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, her flowers, sewing, knitting, fishing and hunting. Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years Jimmie Tillett, daughter Pauline Chenee’ (Ray Burke), son Paul McKinley (Wendy), and son Adrian Lee (Kathy), numerous nieces, nephews and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Antioch United Methodist Church, 2700 block, Cumberland, VA (SR 45) Saturday September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to Antioch UMC, Cemetery fund in care of Sandy Wright, 61 Angola Ln, Farmville, VA 23901 or to the Cumberland Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1641 Anderson Hwy, Cumberland, VA 23040. Family request casual dress. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.