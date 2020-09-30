Birding for beginners at Sailor’s Creek

Local Virginia Master Naturalist, Park Ranger and birding expert Evan Spears will lead a program for visitors that introduces the best practices, tools, equipment and conditions to make the birding experience fun and rewarding Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park.

After the indoor discussion concludes, Spears will lead a guided hike on the battlefield looking for the various songbirds that call this historic site home. Be sure to bring binoculars and a camera.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. In the event of adverse weather conditions (rain, lightning, thunderstorms) the program is subject to cancellation. Also, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial masks are required and social-distancing will be maintained at all times.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at 804-561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.