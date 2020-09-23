Businesses, nonprofits aided by CARES Act

CARES Act funding is coming to area small businesses and nonprofits this week. The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has taken action to help tax-exempt nonprofit organizations providing direct assistance to county residents and to help small businesses that applied for grants.

A Friday, Sept. 18, county press release stated the board has reopened the county’s “Economic Sustainability Grant” with an additional $200,000 of CARES Act funding for small businesses and $100,000 for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations that have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants of up to $5,000 are being awarded to help cover COVID-related expenses or losses since March 1.

In its initial round of applications, Prince Edward County granted $100,000 worth of CARES Act funding for 32 local small businesses, county officials said in the release.

All of the businesses that met the eligibility requirements were granted 100% of the amount that was requested up to $5,000. Some requested less than $5,000.

Businesses will be receiving their checks by mail this week.

“Applicants were diverse in many factors, including the location of their business throughout the county, as well as type of business and amount requested,” the release stated.

Additionally, the board has opened a new “Nonprofit Social Safety Net Grant” for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations that provide direct assistance to Prince Edward County residents.

For businesses and tax-exempt nonprofit organizations interested, grant application information is provided on the Prince Edward County website at www.co.prince-edward.va.us and can be found by selecting “CARES Act Grants” from the homepage. Applications are also on the “CARES Act Grants” page and may be submitted directly online or submitted via hard copy form.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and funds will be appropriated until all funds are fully rewarded.

For more information, contact Prince Edward County Director of Economic Development Kate Pickett at kpickett@co.prince-edward.va.us or (434) 391-4809.