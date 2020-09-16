Campus alerted to report of sexual assault

Longwood University sent out an alert Monday morning concerning a sexual assault at an off campus housing complex over the weekend.

The alert said Longwood University Police are investigating a report of a “non-stranger” sexual assault at a Longwood-managed apartment complex Sunday evening. The alert matches a call on the Farmville police activity report to 800 Oak Street Sunday.

The alert said a person of interest has been identified. The person is not a Longwood student and lives outside the area, according to the report.

“Police believe the person is not a continuing threat to campus,” the alert said.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in the case is asked to call the Longwood University Police Department at 434-395-2091.