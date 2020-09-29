Charles “Chuck” Edward Smith, 84 of Farmville, passed away peacefully and went to heaven to be with his savior on September 26, 2020. Chuck was born May 3, 1936 in Shaw, Mississippi to the late B.F. and Mattie Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Clarice Collins. Chuck joined the United States Air Force in 1954 to see the world. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, which earned him numerous medals. He retired in 1974 after serving over 20 years. Chuck loved and served his country proudly. He met the love of his life “Mary” while stationed in England. Chuck was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. Chuck was an avid sports enthusiast and lifelong New York Yankees fan. He also enjoyed monthly poker games at Bobby Oertel’s “pout” house. He enjoyed numerous passions to include vegetable gardening, working outside in the yard, listening to B.B. King and Gospel music, fishing, kitchen gadgets and cooking. He was a devoted family man and loved his family. We will miss his smile, chuckle, funny Southern sayings, salmon patties and tuna fish sandwiches. Chuck leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Kathleen “Mary” Smith; daughters Theresa Rollins (Tim), Sharon Watts (Clarence), and Rebecca Childress; grandchildren Jacob Watts, Lauren Jenkins (Josh), and Luke Watts (Kristen); great-grandchildren Norah and Maeve Jenkins. Also surviving is a sister, Joyce Tankesly (Vernon). A service and interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery. The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the Fresenius Dialysis Center staff in Farmville for their compassionate care of Chuck over the last several years. Chuck supported many charitable organizations. As such, we ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, National Kidney Foundation and the American Heart Association. Arrangements made by Puckett Funeral Home. www.puckettfh.com.