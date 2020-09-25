Church donates lots of soup

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Farmville and Midlothian areas recently collected more than 600 cans of soup for the FACES Backpack Program.

The Backpack Program provides much-needed food to Prince Edward elementary and middle school students.

The church is a longtime supporter of the FACES mission to distribute donated food to local families in need, and members strive to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matthew 25:40). Pictured with some of the donated items: Jim Voiro, member of the Richmond Virginia Midlothian Stake High Council, and Scott Lewis, Branch President of the Sandy River Branch, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.