COLUMN — Bipartisan resolution condemns QAnon

Although Congress is not in session this week, I have been working hard to craft legislation for the 5th District. This past week I was proud to introduce several bills to help our farmers and health care workers.

On Monday, Aug. 24, I sponsored the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. Our health care workers are worthy of our support and endless thanks. Dr. Lorna Breen is a hero who did tremendous work helping to heal the wounded and care for the sick. This legislation will carry on Dr. Breens’ legacy by providing the tools and services health care workers need to prevent burnout and address the mental health struggles they face. I am proud to sponsor this legislation that can help save lives.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, I sponsored a bipartisan resolution with Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-New Jersey) to condemn QAnon. This radical online movement espouses conspiracy theories that are a danger and a threat. They have no place in our country’s politics. I condemn this movement and urge all Americans to join me in taking this step to exclude them and other extreme conspiracy theories from the national discourse.

Friday, Aug. 28, I introduced the Hemp Opportunity Zones Act of 2020. The legislation will create a program to provide tax incentives to farmers who grow and produce hemp in low-income areas. It seeks to expand on opportunity zones, which were a key component of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Opportunity zones will incentivize investments into long-neglected neighborhoods that will spur economic growth and combat poverty.

The Hemp Opportunity Zone Act is a huge win for farmers in the 5th District. Hemp farming is a new and thriving industry. By providing these tax incentives, hemp growers in Virginia and the 5th District are primed to lead based on their historic production of tobacco.

