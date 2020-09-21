Cool temps, no rain this week

Farmville reached a low of 39 degrees for the second straight day early Monday morning as fall’s chill arrived in the state bringing early frost and freeze warnings to the higher elevations.

The cool temperatures are expected to hang around the remainder of the week as only a high of 77 is expected The week is expected to be dry as well with no real expectation of precipitation until Friday, when there is a 25% chance of showers. Farmville did not receive any measurable rainfall over the weekend.

Tropical storms continue to affect the Gulf Coast with Beta expected to be the first Greek-named storm to make landfall on the coast of Texas late tonight. Beta will not come into play for Virginia weather watchers until possibly sometime next weekend.