Cumberland Christmas Mother applications available

With the holidays just around the corner, residents should note some important dates and deadlines associated with this year’s Cumberland Christmas Mother Program.

Applications for the program are available now and can be picked up at the Cumberland Clothes Closet and Cumberland Department of Social Services at Community Center Drive.

All applications must be returned by Nov. 1. Distributions will take place this year on Dec. 15, with a backup date of Dec. 17.

Pickup for the Cumberland Christmas Mother this year will be done through a drive-thru method, with pickup locations and times to be found on the application.

There will be no annual senior luncheon this year. However, gift bags will be made and distributed at a later date.

Bear Creek Lake State Park’s annual Lights at the Lake event will be held the weekends of Dec. 4 through Dec. 6 and Dec. 11 through Dec. 13. Admission for the event will be accepted in the form of a new toy or a cash/check donation.

For more information contact Rev. Barry Vassar at dwynvassar@yahoo.com.