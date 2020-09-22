Douglas Lewis King, 72 of Buckingham Courthouse, son of Frank and Amanda King passed away at his home on September 16,2020. He is survived by his sons Jason and Michael King, sister Kathy Apperson, nephew Jonathan Apperson, his grandnephew Cole, aunt and uncle Laura and Hershel Dick; previous wives Nancy Heins and Brenda Hamilton. He was born in Ronceverte, West Virginia on November 10, 1948. He graduated from Fluvanna Co. High School in 1966. He had a successful career in the US Postal Service as Director in Charlottesville and Postmaster of Goochland and Dillwyn. He spent many happy days hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His life will be celebrated at an informal memorial on Saturday, September 26 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Due to COVID, it will be outside at the pole barn shelter at Pleasant Grove. 271 Pleasant Grove Dr. Please wear a mask.