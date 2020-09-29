Editorial – Woodland COVID notification done right

The community should thank the leadership at The Woodland senior living center for its prompt and forthright reporting of a recent positive COVID-19 case at the facility.

Instead of attempting to hide behind the HIPPA law as other long-term care facilities across the state and in this area did earlier in the pandemic, The Woodland sent out a notice the same day the positive test was confirmed, alerting the community of the issue and outlining the steps being taken to handle the situation.

While other facilities clammed up and let the rumor mill fuel speculation about what was really going on behind their doors, the straightforward acknowledgement by The Woodland is a breath of fresh air.

In addition to communicating with the general public, the facility has set up a COVID-19 page on its website to keep family members and others updated on the number of cases at the facility. Through Sunday, Sept. 27, the Brookview Assisted Living Facility had recorded three positive cases with no symptomatic cases on-site.

By acknowledging the problem and tackling it head on, The Woodland will hopefully avoid the level of illness and deaths seen at other locations that seemed to be more focused on preserving their reputations than informing the community about the threat of spread from the virus.

As we have learned in these past several months, COVID-19 is a difficult foe. No amount of Clorox wipes or hand sanitizer can guarantee exemption from this illness. The key for long-term care facilities, prisons, businesses and schools is to not be afraid to alert others to problems so they can receive help and advice needed to keep them under control and so the general public can know what locations to avoid when necessary.

(The views in this editorial are of The Farmville Herald editorial staff. This editorial was written by Editor Roger Watson. He can be reached at Editor@FarmvilleHerald.com or (434) 808-0622.)