Evan Scott “Scotty” Thompson, 26 of Cumberland, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was a kind and loving young man and a friend to everyone he met. Scotty loved to hunt and fish and loved working on his truck with his best friend, Jesse Hickman. He was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church and loved helping with their youth group. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Kim Thompson of Cartersville, his mother, Lisa Diesen of Farmville, his sister, Candice (Ric) Thompson of Mechanicsville, his grandparents, Lewis and Virgie Martin of Farmville, and Robert Wise, Sr. of Cumberland, an uncle, Bobby Wise, of Cumberland, two aunts, Robin Johnson of Portsmouth and Sally Wise (Bill Shelhorse) of Virginia Beach, and his nephew, Wesley Hendershot, of Mechanicsville. He also loved his fur sister, Daisy, so very much. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Wise, also grandparents Roscoe C. Thompson and Josephine A. Thompson. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Chapel Baptist Church, Trents Mill Road, Cumberland. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, Virginia. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cartersville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Cartersville, VA. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.