Farmville, Hampden Sydney receive grants for police radios

The Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) was a recipient of 2.5% of $10 million in Homeland Security Grant Awards to enhance emergency preparedness and security throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“I am proud of this substantial investment in emergency preparedness, training, and security processes across the commonwealth,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran said. “VDEM continues to successfully engage with local stakeholders and federal agencies to bring in the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of all Virginians.”

As part of the $257,520 received by the CRC, the Town of Farmville received $82,261 for an upgrade of the police department’s radios.

The Hampden Sydney Police Department received $38,634 for an upgrade of radios for the police department.

Other grants received by the CRC went to election security and emergency planning assistance.