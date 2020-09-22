Frank Allen Cowan, Sr.
Frank Allen Cowan, Sr., 77 of Mt. Rush Highway, Dillwyn, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his residence. Born in Duplin County, North Carolina on April 23, 1943, he was a son of the late Katie Hedgepath Cowan and Rufus Allen Cowan. Frank is survived by his son, Allen Cowan, Jr. and wife, Amber; a grandson, Asa James Cowan all of Chester; a brother, Howard Cowan of Richmond; a sister, Gail Giard of Henderson, North Carolina; his caregiver, Kaye Webb Cowan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed numerous friendships in Virginia and North Carolina. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Chesapeake Bay Foundation https://www.cbf.org/ or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.“But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” Acts 1:8 Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com