Grand opening of Republican regional campaign office

A grand opening ceremony was held Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, for the Prince Edward County Republican Committee (PECRC) Regional Campaign Office, located in The Shoppes @ College Park complex off South Main Street in Farmville. The office will serve Prince Edward County and surrounding counties. Pictured are, from left, front row: Ray Bappert, holding ribbon; Dennis Paliotti, Liz Garrison, Jovita Barton, PECRC Chairman Daniel Bradshaw, Cindy Koether, Melody Bradshaw, Kimberly Barton, Frank Lacey, Paul Hoffman and Lunenburg County Republicans Chairman Mike Hankins, holding ribbon. Back row: Daniel Gade Area College Coordinator Mason Gwaltney, Mark Robinson, 5th Congressional District Coordinator Rick Buchanan, Robb Koether, Lynn Skakum, Courter Bradshaw, Jimmy Gates and Gail Acampora.