Holiday garbage route changed
There will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Please have rollouts at the curb by 7 a.m.
Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 8. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule.
Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
For questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.
Monday, Sept. 7 – No residential, business or call-in pickup
Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Monday & Tuesday residential garbage pickup, miscellaneous call-in. Business garbage and cardboard pickup.
Wed., Sept. 9 – Regular residential garbage pickup. Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard pickup.
Thurs. Sept. 10 – Regular routes
Friday, Sept. 11 – Business garbage and cardboard