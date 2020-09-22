Lawrence Wade Stimpson, Sr., 73 of Farmville, went to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. Wade passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Wade was born in Farmville on April 26, 1947, to the late Paul and Sarah Elizabeth (Bessie Liggon) Stimpson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Jr. Survivors include his loving wife, Valerie Haffner Stimpson, sons Jeffrey (Mary), Rodney Stuart (Lisa), Wade Jr. (Angela), sister Elizabeth Ragland, stepdaughter Angela Bailey Stimpson & stepson Joey Bailey (Marie Helene), grandchildren Reeve (Alexandra), Hailey, Jesse, Lauren, Riley, Trey, Channing and Jack. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, many lifelong friends and his faithful furry companions Molly Jones & Little Dog. Wade was a 1965 graduate of Prince Edward Academy and in 1969 he graduated from VA Polytechnical Institute (Virginia Tech) and the same year he entered the National Guard and was hired as a special agent with the United States Government. This started a long career in law enforcement that included working for the Cumberland Sheriff’s Department, being an investigator with the Virginia State Police (SW1) before becoming and retiring as Captain of the Farmville Police Department. In addition to law enforcement, Wade owned Stimpson Tax Service and previously owned two local Radio Shacks. Wade enjoyed cruises, hunting, fishing and tending to his cattle. He won many awards for his excellent marksmanship. Conway Twitty, Elvis, Ben E. King and George Jones were among his favorite singers whose music he enjoyed throughout his life. He loved to read and was a fanatic for VA Tech football. More than anything, he loved his family. The family thanks Hospice of Virginia, especially his loving hospice nurse Hannah Morris. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 3:00 p.m. at the chapel of the funeral home with interment to follow at the family cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Wade’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Trump Make America Great Again Committee, 310 First St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.