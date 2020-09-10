Library Staff Picks — Ten books to read during the pandemic

These titles are The Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library staff suggestions with the name of the staff member at the end of each description. The books range from standard fiction and non-fiction to decidedly offbeat. Some of these books will take the reader away from the crazy world in which we find ourselves. I doubt that any reader would put all of these books on their short list, but almost everyone will find something to enjoy. All titles are available at the library.

The Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library is open to the public with reduced hours, offering curbside pickup as well. The Buckingham library is curbside only. Check www.cvrl.net for more information or call the Farmville library at (434) 392-6924 or the Buckingham library at (434) 983-3848.

“ABSOLUTE POWER” BY DAVID BALDACCI

The respective debut novels of authors writing within the thriller fiction genre are often considered to be among their best work, with prime examples being John Grisham’s “A Time to Kill” or Brad Thor’s “The Lions of Lucerne.” “Absolute Power” is no exception, as David Baldacci seamlessly blends a number of compelling storylines featuring relatable and multidimensional characters into a gripping final product. (William)

“ALEXANDER HAMILTON” BY RON CHERNOW

With “Hamilton” having been recently added to the Disney+ streaming service, there exists no better time to expand your knowledge of a man who is widely considered to be among the most influential American politicians who never assumed the presidency, the $10 founding father, Alexander Hamilton. (William)

“THE ANDROMEDA STRAIN” BY MICHAEL CRICHTON

Crichton wrote “The Andromeda Strain” in 1969, but the premise of the book is similar to what is happening today. A mysterious and deadly microorganism appears in Arizona, killing all but two of the town’s residents. A team of scientists is brought together to try to figure out what the microorganism is and how it spreads so quickly to humans. (Morgan)

“BRITT-MARIE WAS HERE” BY FREDRIK BACKMAN

“Britt-Marie Was Here” tells the story of the seemingly unlovable Britt-Marie, who over the course of the book finds herself in unexpected ways. An excellent read if you are looking for some escape from our modern pandemic times. (Morgan)

“FOOD STORAGE FOR SELFSUFFICIENCY AND SURVIVAL” BY ANGELA PASKETT

Food blogger Angela Paskett guides the inexperienced individual through emergency and everyday food preparations. Paskett describes what should be included in a 72-hour emergency kit, short-term emergencies, and resources needed for long-term survival. She gives tips on maintaining the variety of foods you store; budgetfriendly suggestions on purchasing foods for storage; cooking a variety of foods without waste; purifying and water storage; and preserving foods by canning, freezing, and dehydrating methods. While her book is geared towards teaching novices about food storage and emergency preparedness, experienced cooks may find her tips informative. (Virginia)

“GOING HOME: A NOVEL” BY A. AMERICAN (BOOK 1 FROM THE SURVIVALIST SERIES)

Morgan Carter is 200 miles from his family when an electromagnetic pulse takes out just about everything with electrical wiring. He teams up with a few capable new friends to get through a gauntlet of lawlessness to his final destination: home. Beware — not for the faint of heart. (Rick)

“LINCOLN IN THE BARDO” BY GEORGE SAUNDERS

This surreal novel blends fiction and nonfiction taking place over William Lincoln’s Grave. A grieving Abraham Lincoln questions his role as president and father as the ghost of his son watches over, not ready to move on. (Brandon)

“THE MEMORY POLICE” BY YOKO OGAWA

In a dystopian world the memory police erase people’s memories for nefarious purposes. This modern gothic will keep you entranced start to finish. It’s solemn and beautiful, timely and eerie. I haven’t stopped thinking about it since reading it. (Max)

“SUPERMAN SMASHES THE KLAN: THE GRAPHIC NOVEL” BY GENE LUEN YANG

A new take based off the 1940s radio serial, this graphic novel follows the Lee family as “the Clan of the Fiery Cross” attempts to force them out of their new home. But Superman is here to show that being American is more than being born here. (Brandon)

“UNCOMMON TYPE: SOME STORIES” BY TOM HANKS

(Yes, that Tom Hanks.) You could say that short story collections are like a box of chocolates — a great way to sample reading about characters or genres you might not try otherwise. In addition to having a variety of bite-sized narratives in one book, there’s also a bit of an Easter Egg hunt: All of the stories include a typewriter in some way. (Megan)

Submitted by Rick Ewing