Local college COVID cases down significantly

College and university COVID-19 cases are down significantly in the area, with Longwood University going five days without seeing a positive coronavirus test.

The university was listed Monday morning, Sept. 28, as having only one active case in the entire school community. No students, staff or faculty had tested positive at Longwood since Tuesday, Sept. 22, and only two members of the campus community, one student and one staff/faculty member, tested positive for the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 27.

On Monday cumulative coronavirus cases discovered since Aug. 2 were listed on Longwood’s dashboard as 45 in total.

Hampden-Sydney College has seen its numbers drop by more than 50%, with the college’s COVID-19 dashboard listing three active cases of the virus and 14 individuals quarantining as of Monday morning. A week prior the dashboard listed eight active positive cases with 30 individuals quarantining.

Hampden-Sydney was listed Monday as having 40 cumulative virus cases between students and staff. The college has seen four new cases since last Monday, Sept. 21.

The reduction in cases is an encouraging sight after college coronavirus cases doubled in the week of Sept. 9 through Sept. 16.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, Piedmont District Health Director Dr. H. Robert Nash commented that the area was doing quite well in terms of virus mitigation efforts, stating that coronavirus numbers seemed to be consistently going down.