Longwood positive cases go from 5 to 10

Longwood University’s total number of reported positive COVID-19 cases doubled to 10 total cases after the Sunday, Sept. 6 update.

Longwood reported five new positive cases Sunday. The five cases represent the largest single day increase this semester.

Longwood’s five-case increase comes almost two weeks to the day after classes began Monday, Aug. 24.

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard does not include how many students are in quarantine, but Longwood has indicated quarantine space is not an issue with three separate locations where students may be isolated in campus facilities. The total beds available for quarantine number more than 350.

Hampden-Sydney College has had 12 total positives with two cases currently active and 48 students currently in quarantine.

Prince Edward County reported two new COVID-19 positive cases Saturday to bring its number of positives since the beginning of the pandemic to 508. No new cases were reported Sunday.