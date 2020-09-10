Margaret Poe Jamerson, 91 of Bon Air, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born October 10, 1928 to the late J. Elmo Poe and Etta H. Poe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence L. Jamerson; daughter, Susan J. Watkins; brother, Irvin N. Poe; sister-in-law, Virginia W. Poe and niece, Sandra Poe. Margaret is survived by her devoted grandson, Michael T. Watkins; niece, Judy P Jamerson (Roger); nephew, Irvin N. Poe; two great-nephews, Lee Davis (Nancy) and Christopher Davis (Samantha) and many other devoted family members and friends. Margaret was a faithful and devoted member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church. A graveside service was held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillwyn. A memorial service at Huguenot Road Baptist will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church or the Cedar Baptist Church cemetery fund in Margaret’s memory. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.