Moratorium on water/sewer disconnections to expire

An extension on the moratorium for utility disconnections by the State Corporate Commission (SCC) means Farmville residents have until Wednesday, Sept. 16 before electrical service can be disconnected, but the town’s moratorium on water and sewer disconnections will end Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The additional two-week moratorium on utility disconnections by the SCC, agreed to Monday, Aug. 24, does not affect Farmville’s previous decision to end its moratorium on water and sewer disconnections. Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis said utilities owned by municipalities do not fall under the regulations of the SCC.

A notice of the Town of Farmville’s website says water and sewer service of customers delinquent past 90 days will be subject to disconnection for those who have not made payment arrangements on their account by Tuesday, Sept. 8. A $20 reconnect fee will be charged if service is disconnected.