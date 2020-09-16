Park added to driving trail

The Virginia Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail is adding Twin Lakes State Park to its driving trail.

The historic sign installation is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 about 2 p.m. at Twin Lakes State Park. The reception will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the outdoor picnic shelter at Cedar Crest Conference Center at Twin Lakes State Park.

Attendees may view historic photos and exhibits and hear the story about the once segregated park from a park ranger. Self-guided tours are available of the original Prince Edward State Park’s lakeside dance hall, restaurant, concession stand and cabins.