Pecan Festival canceled

For the safety of our patrons, merchants, volunteers, artists, staff and students, due to the unpredictable and ongoing threat posed by the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with government officials’ phased approach to group gatherings, Richard Bland College has made the decision to cancel the Pecan Festival scheduled for Oct. 24 at the college.

The festival, which was heading into its fifth year, has attracted thousands of visitors to RBC, site of the oldest pecan groves in Virginia. The festival is a day-long celebration of the pecan, filled with entertainment, food, drink and more than 150 on-site merchants showcasing products ranging from homemade pecan foods, fine soaps, jewelry, baked goods, specialty foods and clothing.

Food offerings ranged from Hawaiian shaved ice to barbecue, crab cakes and other traditional festival favorites.