Princeton Review names H-SC a top college

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) has once again been named one of the nation’s best by The Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review has recognized Hampden-Sydney College as a top college in the 2021 edition of its college guide, “The Best 386 Colleges.” Hampden-Sydney receives high marks in the following Princeton Review categories:

No. 2 — Best Alumni Network

No. 5 — Best College Library

No. 5 — Most Active Student Government

No. 14 — Best Schools for Internships

No. 14 — Most Politically Active Students

No. 15 — Future Rotarians and DAR

No. 19 — Happiest Students

No. 22 — Impact Schools

The Princeton Review gives the college’s academic program high marks, characterizing the Rhetoric Program as “Olympic-level training in writing and speech” and praising the interdisciplinary Core Cultures program for ensuring “students learn about the past from both a Western and a global cultures perspective.”

In addition to praising the honor code, the social scene and the alumni network, Hampden-Sydney students described their professors as “accessible,” “eager to teach and keep the class engaged” and “nothing short of excellent.”