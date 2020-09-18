Proposals accepted for grants

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is accepting proposals for $8 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants. Proposals must be for the acquisition of land for public outdoor recreation.

Requests must be for a minimum of $250,000 with a minimum total project cost of $500,000. There is no maximum request for this grant cycle. The LWCF is a 50- 50 percent matching reimbursement program. Grantees must be able to fund 100 percent of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements. A separate grant cycle for development projects will be held after the next apportionment cycle.

The following are eligible to apply:

– Counties, cities and towns.

– Park and recreation authorities.

– Tribal governments.

– State agencies.

Applications are due no later than Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. Faxed and emailed applications will not be accepted.

Instructions on how to compete for funding, the LWCF application manual and the application are available at www.dcr. virginia.gov/recreational-planning/lwcf.

Questions directly related to the LWCF application process can be emailed to RecreationGrants@dcr.virginia.gov.