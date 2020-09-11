School meals offered for free

Prince Edward County Schools will serve meals at no charge to children 18 and under.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Summer Food Service Program to provide meals to children in the community free of charge through December 31.

The new school year allows Prince Edward County Schools to serve all students (elementary, middle or high) free breakfast and lunch under the Community Edibility Provision or CEP. Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

For information regarding meal distribution visit http://pecps.k12.va.us/about_/departments/support_services/office_of_food_service

Meals will be provided at the following times and locations:

Prince Edward Middle School – Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park View Gardens in Farmville, Meherrin Fire Department or Prospect Fire Department Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon.