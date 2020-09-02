Schools receive 21st Century grants

Local schools were awarded grant money as part of the Virginia Department of Education’s effort to fund 21st Century Community Learning Centers in communities across the commonwealth.

The grants range from $50,000 to $200,000 and will allow school divisions, faith-based organizations and community groups to provide students with tutoring and enrichment activities that complement regular academic programs.

Locally, grants were awarded to Buckingham County Middle School, Cumberland County Elementary School, Prince Edward County Middle School and Prince Edward County High School.

Cumberland County Elementary School will have programs and activities before and after school, during school breaks, on Saturdays, and during summer vacation. Educational services will also be provided for families of participating children. The program is scheduled to begin in September, and parents will be notified of the dates and times of activities.

Dr. Chip Jones, superintendent of Cumberland County Public School, said, “We are excited about the opportunities and partnerships the funding will provide to benefit the students and families of CCES.”

Community learning centers operate before and after school, during school breaks, Saturdays, and during summer vacation. The centers also provide educational services for families of participating children. Applicants for the grants were encouraged to consult with parents, community groups, businesses, arts and cultural organizations, and other youth development agencies to develop their applications and programs.

“The support 21st Century Community Learning Centers provide to students and families is more important than ever given the disruptions to learning that have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “I congratulate and thank all of the school divisions and partnering organizations receiving these grants for stepping up and providing these opportunities. Community learning centers play a key role in our efforts to promote equity and improve outcomes for vulnerable students.”