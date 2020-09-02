September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month

Throughout Virginia, another health crisis continues to surge. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 48,000 Americans died by suicide in 2018, ranking it the nation’s 10th leading cause of death.

These numbers represent a staggering 35% increase since 1999.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In addition, September 6 through 12 marks National Suicide Prevention Week. That makes September the ideal time for all Virginians to become aware of their resources for helping to prevent a suicide.

BeWellVA has created a single, easy-to-use source for finding out how to help others who may be considering suicide. Created through a collaboration with central Virginia’s seven community services boards, BeWellVA’s website, BeWellVA.com, offers connections for getting help, learning more about mental health and suicide prevention, attending events and accessing specialized resources for active duty military and veterans.

BeWellVA is an initiative that focuses on bringing awareness to the increasing number of deaths by suicide and promoting wellness for life. It is a collaborative effort of the community service boards from Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover, the Henrico Area (including New Kent, Charles City), Goochland- Powhatan, District 19 (includes: Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry, Sussex, Emporia, Greensville) and Crossroads (Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties). As always, those with thoughts of suicide should call 1-800-273-TALK for immediate help.