Showers expected through Thursday

Keep the umbrella handy today as cloudy with showers and cool is what Wednesday brings. Farmville is only expecting a high of 78 today.

There is a good chance of seeing showers today with a 60% chance of rain. A shower is expected to come through the area at around 11 a.m.

Thursday is expected to be much the same, expect a little warmer with a high around 80 and a greater chance for a thunderstorm.

An early look at the weekend shows mostly cloudy with a greater than 70% chance of rain Friday and Saturday.