Showers from Sally arrive earlier than expected

The showers from Tropical Storm Sally have arrived in the Farmville area earlier than anticipated. Expect a rainy Thursday.

The rain is expected to continue through Thursday night and end Friday morning. A flash flood watch is in effect for the area from 2 p.m. today until Friday at 8 p.m. The forecast shows a total of 1.6 inches of rain is expected today and only 0.03 inches of rain on Friday as the forecast for the timing of the precipitation has moved forward. So far today, Farmville has received 0.14 inches of rain.

Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday as a Category 2 storm and slowly moved northward, but not before dumping more than 30 inches of rain in locations in Florida and causing at least one fatality in Orange Beach, Alabama.

It is currently 63 degrees in Farmville at 8:30 a.m. with a high temperature of 70 expected.