STEPS cancels Christmas show

STEPS Inc. has announced the 2020 Farmville Christmas Show will not be held this year.

“We wanted the show to go on, but there just wasn’t a viable option for this year,” STEPS President and CEO Sharon Harrup said. “We are sad to cancel such an important community event, but we know this is the right decision. We want to do our part to keep the community safe in the face of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has changed many realities.”

November 13 would have marked the Christmas Show’s 41st anniversary. STEPS traditionally hosts the event—an important fundraiser for the non-profit agency—at the Fireman’s Sport’s Arena. STEPS had hoped to make this year’s show a virtual experience, connecting shoppers and vendors at a single online site. However, that was not possible due to lack of vendor participation.

“We are extremely hopeful that 2021 will restore some sense of normalcy,” Harrup said. “Our team will work diligently to plan an amazing event for 2021.”

STEPS serves communities stretching from Cumberland and Buckingham to Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties.

STEPS depends on the revenue generated from the Farmville Christmas Show to support their services.

“We are hopeful that our fellow citizens will consider making a tax deductible contribution to enable us to continue our vital work” Harrup said. Anyone wishing to financially support STEPS’s mission may contribute through the agency’s website (www.steps-inc.org) STEPS Facebook page, or contact STEPS directly 434-315-5909 Ext. 209).