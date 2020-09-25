SVCC named ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.

The results, released recently in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 221 colleges and universities. In all, 79 of the 221 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with SVCC included among the medium colleges and universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.

Southside Virginia Community College won honors in three categories this year:

* Job satisfaction

* Work-life balance

* Supervisor/department chair relationship

“This is a very satisfying affirmation of Southside Virginia Community College, but our real goal is not recognition – it’s being a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual.” SVCC President, Dr. Quentin R. Johnson said.