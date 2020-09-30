Tigers baseball recruiting class No. 19 in U.S.

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) baseball head coach Jeff Kinne has announced his incoming recruiting class. The class is ranked 19th in NCAA Division III by Perfect Game USA.

The Tigers have the top-ranked class in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and the second-highest ranked recruiting class in Virginia, according to Perfect Game.

“The coaching staff is very excited about this group of freshmen,” Kinne said. “We all feel this is a strong group on and off the field. The team lost a lot of talented seniors in 2020, but these freshmen will certainly help fill the void. Coach (Robbie) Bailey and Coach (Billy) Catron worked exceptionally hard to bring in a strong class. We are excited to see what they can do for the next four years.”

Following is a list of H-SC’s 2020 recruiting class:

Zach Bolling — 1B/LHP, Mechanicsville/Atlee High School

Lucas Burnette — 2B/3B, Hurt/Gretna HS

Tillman Butler — C, Culpeper/ Eastern View HS

Jaylen Calloway — OF, Goode/ Jefferson Forest HS

Julian Franks-Pollock — IF, Virginia Beach/Norfolk Academy

Zach Gonzalez — 1B, West Point/West Point HS

Bryce Hartman — RHP, Herndon/Park View HS

Mark Hines — C/RHP, Virginia Beach/Norfolk Collegiate School

Trent Jones — OF/RHP, Virginia Beach/Cape Henry Collegiate

Bennett Lloyd — RHP, Henrico/Benedictine College Preparatory

Ryan Portes — RHP, Midlothian/James River HS

Cameron Shields — IF, Scottsville/Fluvanna County HS

Ethan Snyder — RHP, Bumpass/Louisa County HS

Iziah Turner — LHP, Portsmouth/Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

Aidan Williams — RHP, Suffolk/Isle of Wight Academy

Allan Williamson — RHP, Midlothian/ Cosby HS