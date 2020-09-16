Water bills have incorrect due date

Water and sewer customers of the Town of Farmville may have noticed something odd about the due dates on their bills this past month.

Instead of the bills being due Sept. 20, 2020, a misprint said the due date was Sept. 20, 2021, but town officials are not giving residents an entire year to pay their water bill.

“We had a misprint on the water and sewer bills,” Town Manager Scott Davis told the Farmville Town Council during the Wednesday, Sept. 9, council meeting. “Obviously, we are not giving a year. We are mailing notices over the next day or two to all of those that received bills.”

The notices explain the misprint and that the bill is actually due Sept. of 2020. The town recently ended its moratorium on disconnection water and sewer service for nonpayment Wednesday, Sept. 9.