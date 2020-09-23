Why I Love Farmville: Anne Tyler Paulek

Anne Tyler Paulek was recently named the interim executive director at the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce. Here, she tells us why she loves Farmville.

Q: HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN IN FARMVILLE AND WHAT’S THE FIRST THING YOU REMEMBER NOTICING ABOUT THE AREA?

A: I have been in Farmville for seven years. I moved here shortly after living in New York City for three years and was struck by the small-town charm, the welcoming community, and the lovely Main Street.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE FARMVILLE MEMORY?

A: I have two! Getting engaged on the High Bridge Trail, and taking our first stroll downtown as a family of three with our new baby and our wonderful dog, Beauregard.

Q: HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE FARMVILLE GROW OR CHANGE IN THE FUTURE?

A: I would love to see existing Farmville businesses continue to grow and flourish as well as new businesses open in our area. There is so much growth happening already with new restaurants, hotels, building renovations, and more. I cannot wait to see what the next few years will look like.

Farmville is called home by many talented and creative people who live, work, and play here. It is a wonderful place to live at any age and stage. We have family friendly activities all over this town, we are an area rich in civil rights history, home to the Robert Russa Moton Museum, and the wonderful Longwood Center for the Visual Arts and, of course, America’s first two-college town.

Whether you want to spend a day shopping for the perfect home accessory at Green Front, eating dinner and listening to some live music at the North Street Press Club, stopping by Mainly Clay for a pottery class, or paddling a kayak down the Appomattox River, there is truly something here for everyone, and I am so grateful to call this fantastic town my home.

Q: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THE PEOPLE OF FARMVILLE TO OTHERS WHO ARE NOT FROM HERE?

A: The people of Farmville are welcoming, diverse, creative, industrious, vibrant, and are what make this town a great place to live.

Q: IF YOU HAD TO LEAVE FARMVILLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME, WHAT WOULD YOU MISS THE MOST?

A: Horseback riding on the High Bridge Trail.

Q: IF YOU HAVE TO TAKE A PICTURE TO REPRESENT FARMVILLE TO THOSE OUTSIDE OUR AREA, WHAT WOULD THAT PICTURE BE?

A: I would take a picture from the Catbird Rooftop Terrace on top of Hotel Weyanoke at sunset. The view down High Street will not disappoint.