William Edwin Vernon Brandt Jr.

William “Bill” E.V, Brandt Jr. passed away on August 25, age 58 of Farmville, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bill was born on November 5, 1961 to William E.V. Brandt of Amelia and Patricia A. (Skoniesny) Brandt of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bill is survived by his children William E. Brandt, III of Fredericksburg, Kellyanne Morgan (Terry) and Susan Britton (Kyle) of Farmville and his loving grandchildren Ciera Michelle Morris (Daniel), William E. Brandt, IV, Rita Nicole Brandt and John Brentley Britton. Surviving him also is his mother Patricia A. Brandt of Farmville; Father-in-Law Fred Fink of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania; sister Christine Brandt Fellenbaum of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and brothers Paul (Kayla) and John (Melissa) of Farmville. He is also survived by a large extended family of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife of 27 years Rita M. (Fink) Brandt, father William E. V. Brandt, Sr., brother-in-law Carter W. Fellenbaum and Mother-in-Law Rita Fink.

Bill retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in 2000 after 20 years of distinguished service at various duty stations including the USCG Training Center in Cape May, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; USCG Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and Hospital Point Lighthouse, Beverly, Massachusetts working under Rear Admiral Joel D. Sipes; Charleston, SC and his final duty station Yorktown.

After retirement from the Coast Guard, Bill began a second career as the Production Manager at Longwood University’s Dining Facility and later as the Food Service Director for the Cumberland County Public Schools where he will be sadly missed by his extended school family including his outstanding group of “Lunch Ladies”. He was also a member of the 8th Virginia Volunteer Infantry Regiment of CSA re-enactors and an avid beekeeper always eager to educate people on both subjects dear to his heart. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, brothers and grandchildren and traveling with his family. Bill was a loving son, sibling, husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. His passing leaves a deep void in all our lives.

Relatives and friends were invited to Bill’s Life Celebration at Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Court, Farmville, VA 23901, on Sunday, August 30th, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Bill’s funeral Mass was held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 709 Buffalo St., Farmville, VA 23901, on Monday, August 31st, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Grove Cemetery, Old Buckingham Road, Cumberland on Friday, September 4th at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Theresa’s R.C. Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice.

