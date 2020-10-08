Angelo Aldi, 47 of Prospect, passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2020. Beloved son of Pietro and Nancy (Hill) Aldi. Born in Camden, New Jersey, he is preceded by his grandparents Salvatore and Filomena (Genzano) Aldi and James Howard and Edith Grace (Wolverton) Hill. He is survived by his parents and seven siblings: Gina Aldi, Catarina (Aldi) wife of Michael Miller, Maria (Aldi) wife of Samuel Tumminello, Antonette (Aldi) wife of James Tumminello, Jr., Domenico husband of Amanda Aldi, Antonio husband of Teresa Aldi, and Vittoria Aldi. Angelo will also be forever remembered by his 15 nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. He served in the United States Army and Marine Corps. He was an avid bodybuilder and amateur boxer. He then went on to work with the family construction company and later worked as a technician at the local gym in Las Vegas. He relocated to the West Coast for several years-with pure enjoyment of the warm, sunny weather of California and its beaches. Angelo was especially proud of his Italian heritage and his siblings nicknamed him the “Italian Stallion” after his favorite character in the Rocky movies. He also liked the Rambo series. Angelo was a diehard fan of the N.Y. Giants and N.J. Devils. He had a positive outlook on life, an infectious laugh, and loved to share his humor. In addition to loving his family, Angelo cared for and loved his “Ladies”(Jersey Leghorn Hens). Services will be held on Friday, October 9th, at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, Virginia from 10 a.m. -Noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Farmville, Virginia. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.