Are we stuck in a rut, or do we rock the block for Jesus?

Are you stuck in a rut and do not realize it? Do you desire to get out, but feel overwhelmed? Or, are you satisfied with a sub-par walk through life?

Ruts are easily formed when we repeat something over and over again without much thought. What started out as an exciting first run can become a weary endless cycle.

Today let’s address a very important spiritual routine that has become a boring old rut for many people – going to church. Or, perhaps for the pastor, leading a church. I have found myself stuck in both of these ruts at some point in my walk with Jesus. I believe now is a good time to address this lack in our life. COVID-19 has pushed many of us out of our normal routine, and perhaps we should give careful consideration before sliding back down into the same old same old.

For many of us, the ministry of the Holy Spirit of God is misunderstood or ignored. If the Holy Spirit would somehow be removed from you and your church experience, would you notice?

You could certainly still go through the same routine of going to church, singing, playing the guitar, teaching a Sunday school class, greeting at the door, or even preaching. You could still fake your way through the greeting routines of, God bless you, I will pray for you, you look nice today, or good sermon, pastor. But the ministry of the Holy Spirit is a game changer.

The Holy Spirit is the very presence of God, given to us when we repent from our sin and receive forgiveness from God. The ministry of the Holy Spirit in our life is not just some emotional experience. The Holy Spirit is our helper (John 16:7), convicts us of sin (John 16:8), guides us in truth (16:13). The Holy Spirit is the person of God who prays for us to the Father, gives us words to say when needed, directs our path, exposes hidden things in our life, offering washing and forgiveness, gives people boldness and courage to obey God’s word.

But the Holy Spirit can be grieved by us. Our hearts can grow hard and cold, unreceptive to His leading and unresponsive to His word. Our spiritual journey can revert back to a hollow, empty, wearisome journey, operated by our sweat, forced on by legalism or the desire to please man. What started out as a fresh surrender to Jesus, and a willingness to take steps of faith each day can become a rut, following in the steps of yesterday rather than recognizing the path set before us today.

Feel free to email me, I look forward to reading your story of renewed faith in God. If you are a part of a church family, may God fill you to overflowing so that you may become the greatest blessing to your pastor and most importantly to God. If you are not worshipping anywhere, stop making excuses and commit yourself to one of the Bible-believing churches in this town. May the churches once again overflow with joyful souls, coming together for fellowship, teaching, breaking of bread and prayer (Acts 2:42). And may we all, full of the Holy Spirit, rock the block for Jesus.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.