Blessings to all creatures great and small

Farmville United Methodist Church and Johns Memorial Episcopal held a combined service of Blessing of the Animals Sunday, Oct. 4, with more than 20 people bringing their beloved pets to be blessed.

The service was held on the grounds of Johns Memorial, and pets received blessings from Rev. Susie Thomas, lead pastor at Farmville UMC, Rev. Lyndsie Blakely with Farmville UMC and Rev. Dr. Nancy Meck with Johns Memorial Episcopal Church.

The event was also used as a donation opportunity for the Southside SPCA, as many who attended brought pet food, toys or treats or other pet supplies to be donated to the shelter.

Many churches in the United States celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi on October 4 each year. The feast commemorates the life of St. Francis, who was born in the 12th Century and is the Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals and the environment. It is a popular day for pets to be “blessed.”