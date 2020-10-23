Board says Stanley is a good hire despite previous issues

Prince Edward County’s new county administrator comes to Farmville with lots of professional baggage, but the chairperson of the Board of Supervisors says he is confident Douglas P. Stanley is the right man for the job.

In the past two years, Stanley was indicted and the charges were later dismissed in an embezzlement case, he involuntarily resigned from his position in Warren County and then held a job as city manager of Lynchburg for 10 days before abruptly resigning after an e-mail controversy.

Prior to hiring its new country administrator, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors conducted an investigation into alleged misdeeds by the candidate that was resolved to the board’s satisfaction.

“The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors completed a thorough due diligence process on every candidate to ensure we made a well-informed decision for selecting our next county administrator,” Board Chair Jerry Townsend said.

“Mr. Stanley was very transparent and discussed with the board, in detail, the charges that had been brought against him and subsequently dismissed. The board has complete confidence that Mr. Stanley had no connection with any of the events that transpired in Warren County.”

Stanley resigned from two positions earlier this year. The first was an involuntary separation from his county administrator position in Warren County that he had held since April 2000. The second resignation was from his role as Lynchburg city manager, to which he was appointed Aug. 11 and for which he resigned Aug. 21, 11 days before he was set to officially start.

The Winchester Star reported that Stanley was forced to submit his resignation as Warren County administrator July 8, according to an agreement between him and the county.

In the Star article by Josh Gully, he stated that after a two-and-a-half-hour-long closed session, the Warren County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a “separation agreement,” which states that “Mr. Stanley, at the request of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, agrees to resign.”

Gully stated that Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Walt Mabe declined to comment on the release, noting via telephone that it is confidential.

Mabe had also not responded to a Friday, Oct. 23, phone call from The Herald as of the writing of this article.

Later in his story, Gully wrote that the separation agreement adds that Stanley’s resignation is an “involuntary separation,” which the Virginia Code states “means any dismissal, requested resignation or failure to obtain reappointment, except in case of a conviction for a felony or crime involving moral turpitude or dishonesty.” The code section states that involuntary separations are available to county administrators with 20 years of “creditable service.”

Gully added that the code states, “Such member may retire without the reduction in retirement allowance.”

As reported by The Northern Virginia Daily, Virginia State Police reported Sept. 24, 2019, that 14 people, including Stanley, had been indicted by the Warren County special grand jury in its investigation of potential criminal activity involving the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA).

As published on InsideNova.com, Josh McCaslin, with the Rappahannock News, reported the same day that the grand jury had charged each of the individuals with two counts of misfeasance and one count of nonfeasance (Virginia Code Section 1-200) based on their alleged “knowledge of and inaction of the EDA’s mismanagement of funds.”

The charges against Stanley were later dismissed.

Later in the same article on InsideNova.com, McCaslin stated that last March, it was discovered that millions of dollars were missing at the EDA, which in turn sued its former executive director, Jennifer McDonald, as well as former Warren County Sheriff Daniel McEathron, who had just resigned from office, and others.

Three days after McDonald’s arrest, McEathron took his own life, McCaslin wrote.

McCaslin added that the alleged embezzlement figure had grown to $21 million, if not more.

In The Winchester Star article by Gully announcing Stanley’s involuntary separation, Stanley is quoted, speaking frankly about the EDA scandal.

“Without doubt, the past year has been the most difficult and challenging in my career,” he said in the article.

But he also indicated he was entrusted to be part of the effort to correct the situation.

“That said I believe we have made strides in bringing those responsible for the EDA embezzlement to justice and to recover what has been stolen as well as supporting the current EDA board and staff to clean up the mess,” he said in Gully’s article.

Stanley also faced scrutiny for at least two emails including vulgar language claimed to have been sent by him in his capacity as county administrator in Warren County.

No evidence was found that one of the emails had been sent, opening up the possibility it was fabricated. The other email is one Stanley publicly apologized for while in Warren County.

These emails were brought up again on social media shortly after Stanley was appointed to the city manager position in Lynchburg this past August.

In an Aug. 21, 2020, article by The News & Advance’s Sarah Honosky, she wrote that Interim Warren County Attorney Jason Ham verified one of the emails was brought to the attention of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in June 2020. The Information Technology (IT) department with Warren County Public Schools conducted a search of the county servers, and no such email was found.

Honosky stated that Ham provided The News & Advance with an email from IT Technician Richard Maxwell confirming the email was not found to exist.

She noted that the second email, a 2014 email correspondence between Stanley and then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald was confirmed to be authentic by Ham. He said it was brought to the attention of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in April 2019, at which time Stanley issued a formal apology to the board of supervisors.

Honosky wrote that in his apology to supervisors, Stanley said he was referring to a “funny reference to a movie line” in the email. The email read: “don’t piss down my neck and tell me it’s raining! It still tastes like piss, and yes I have drank piss I am a rugby player. Which means I have drank blood, sent people to hospitals and punched people for wearing a pink tie, so don’t [expletive] with me!”

Honosky further wrote that Stanley said the following in the 2019 email apology: “The email included what was intended to be a funny reference to a movie line but also included very insensitive, vulgar language. I went entirely too far with what I intended to be a joke with someone I thought of as a friend. … I have reached out to the person who I was referring to in my comments and offered my sincerest apologies.”

In his resignation letter, Stanley referred to the turmoil brought about by the emails as his reason for withdrawing from the Lynchburg city manager position.

On the day of Stanley’s appointment to that role, Lynchburg Mayor Mary Jane Dolan spoke about the city’s investigation into Stanley’s possible involvement in the Warren County EDA embezzlement scandal and offered a clear explanation of why he was cleared.

As quoted from a City Council meeting in an article by Dan McDermott with the Warren/Frederick County Report, Dolan said Stanley and the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors and county attorney were charged for lack of oversight of the Front Royal Warren County EDA.

“After further analysis by the court, the charges were dismissed on the grounds that the EDA is a separate unit of local government and that Mr. Stanley’s role of county administrator had no supervisory authority over the EDA executive director,” Dolan said.

“Council considered the situation very carefully, and we are convinced that in addition to lacking legal responsibility for oversight, Mr. Stanley had no connection to any wrongdoing, even indirectly, and we are confident that he has satisfied all his management responsibilities with integrity,” she added.

In his Aug. 21 resignation letter to Lynchburg, Stanley wrote the following:

“As you are well aware, there has been considerable turmoil generated in the Lynchburg community surrounding the release and circulation of several emails claimed to have been sent by me in my capacity as county administrator in Warren County. As you know by verified information I have presented, one of those emails is a fabrication and was never sent, and the other, while taken out of context, included inappropriate and vulgar language for which I have previously publicly apologized and addressed in Warren County.

“I am sorry that this has brought unwanted attention to you and the other members of City Council and staff. I apologize for the situation and am regretful that these emails cast shadow on my 25 years of service. Inasmuch as this has brought concerns about my future ability to manage the city, I feel that it is in my and the city’s best interests if I withdraw from the position prior to my stated start date of Sept. 1.”

Townsend made clear that after Prince Edward’s Board of Supervisors concluded its own investigation to its satisfaction, it was Stanley’s successful leadership experience that set him apart from the other administrator candidates interviewed.

“The board recognized that Mr. Stanley’s experience and leadership serving for over 20 years as county administrator of Warren County, as well as his accomplishments during that time, made him the standout amidst a field of very qualified candidates,” Townsend said. “Mr. Stanley has been a public servant his entire career, working in local government for over 25 years. He earned the respect of his employees and the community during his time in Warren County.

“The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors is unanimous in its decision and excited about the leadership Mr. Stanley will bring to our community.”