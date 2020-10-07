Buckingham parking changes announced

Upcoming changes are coming to parking regulations in Buckingham County, according to Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors enacted a new ordinance which governs parking throughout the county and designated the sheriff to enforce violations. In preparation, a grace period has been established to educate the public concerning these new laws. The grace period will remain in effect until Thursday, October 15, at which time full enforcement measures will follow on Friday, October 16, and thereafter.

The new county-wide ordinance affects three key parking enforcement matters in public parking areas, to include private business lots accessible to the public. These include, but are not limited to;

• No parking, stopping or standing within fire lanes, within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or within 15 feet of a firehouse or rescue squad station. The fine for this violation is $25.

• Motorists parking in non-designated areas, overnight parking after hours or parking in a reserved parking space may be fined $25.

• Unauthorized parking in designated handicap space will result in a $250 fine.

All fines will be collected by the county treasurer after a notice of violation has been issued. A full copy of the newly enacted parking ordinance can be found on the Buckingham County’s website.