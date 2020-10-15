Buckingham public school students will continue virtual learning

The Buckingham County School Board voted 5-2 Wednesday afternoon in favor of continuing virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.

Board members gathered at the Wednesday, Oct. 14, School Board meeting to continue discussions of whether or not to continue virtual learning for the second quarter of school.

Three members of the public came before the board Wednesday afternoon to give their input on the decision. Two of those speakers, including a young student, spoke in favor of taking on a hybrid learning model for the second quarter of classes. One speaker spoke in opposition of moving to hybrid learning.

During the meeting, Buckingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks discussed with the board that the county is currently in the “red” zone in terms of transmission risk for the virus, making chances of virus spread high.

After much discussion, Board Vice Chair Thomas Hutcherson Jr. put forth a motion to continue virtual learning. Board member Jacqueline Newton seconded the motion.

Board members Hutcherson, Newton, Rachel Castello-Dunn, Sherry Ragland and Pamela Morris voted “yes.” Board Chair Theresa Bryant and board member Joii Goodman voted “no.”