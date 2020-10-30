The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

UNTIL OCT. 31

VIRTUAL COSTUME CONTEST — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department is having a virtual costume contest to benefit the fire department. Children ages birth to 12 and pets may enter by contacting any auxiliary member or the fire department’s Facebook page. Parents must sign a release form. The cost is $5 per submission. Prizes will be given for different age categories and the pet category.

TRICK OR TREAT EVENT CANCELED — In keeping with the CDC’s recommendations, the Town of Dillwyn and the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce have canceled the Annual Trick or Treat Activity held on Main Street.

SPOOKY HOLLOW — Spooky Hollow will be held at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside in Buckingham County from 7 to 9 p.m. on Halloween night. This is a drive-through event and CDC recommendations for social distancing and mask wearing will be followed. The cost is $10 per car.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, will be hosting its first drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is asked to please stay in their vehicles at all times.

PINTS FOR PUPS – Three Roads Brewing will hold a Pints for Pups event to benefit the Southside SPCA Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest for pets and humans, a raffle and food from Ernest Toney’s Food Truck.

NOVEMBER 3

BEEKEEPERS CANCELED — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office is canceled. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433.

NOVEMBER 7

DOGGIE DASH — The Farmville Lions Club Doggie Dash will race on the Sarah Terry Trail and begin on the Skate Park side of the lake Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. In this race 1.6 mile race that will include four heats, a human will run with their dog. All dogs must be friendly and on a leash. Prizes will be given for the fastest, slowest, best dog costume and best owner/dog look alike costumes. Registration is $25. To register, email farmvillelionsclub@gmail.com.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT — The Farmville Lions Club will hold Cornhole Tournament Saturday, Nov. 7 at Lions Park next to Wilck’s Lake. Registration will be at 10 a.m. with play beginning at 11 a.m. The $100 registration fee includes lunch and beverages. To register email farmvillelionsclub@gmail.com.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY — Heritage Baptist Church parking lot, 700 Milnwood Road, Farmville, Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. The rain date is Nov. 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM — at Mercy Seat Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.

WATERWAYS CLEANUP — Friends of the Appomattox River, will conduct its 2020 Fall Waterways Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 7 (rain date Nov. 14) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We will meet at 9 a.m. near the Wilck’s Lake boat ramp for paperwork, tool and map distribution and site assignments. The event will conclude at 12 p.m. near the small parking area on River Road just downstream from the Route 45 bridge (Main Street bridge separating Cumberland County and the Town of Farmville near Charlie’s Restaurant). There, the trash will be analyzed and tools and maps collected. Trash containers will be provided by the Town of Farmville. Be sure to bring a face mask and practice social distancing. For more detailed information about this contact me at 434-390-4184 or hurt.bobby@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 10

DIABETES COURSE — A virtual Balanced Living With Diabetes course will be held for adults age 60 and up Tuesday, Nov. 10. To register, call Nikki Dean at (434) 767-5588 or email her at ndean@psraaa.org.

NOVEMBER 13

VETERANS DAY DINNER — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Veterans Day dinner featuring a pork BBQ dinner with two sides, a roll and dessert. The event will be Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fire department. Veterans eat free. The cost is $10 per meal. No pre-orders will be available. Cash and checks only please.

NOVEMBER 25

THANKSGIVING DINNERS — The Smoove Rydaz MC/SC will be giving out Thanksgiving Dinners Wednesday, Nov. 25 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Farmville Train Station. For delivery, call (434) 607-1145.

DECEMBER 3

SOYBEAN AND WHEAT PRODUCTION — A soybean and wheat production meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. Face coverings are required for all participants. A zoom link is available for those who wish to attend virtually. RSVP to the Appomattox Extension office at (434) 352-8244 or by email at brucera3@vt.edu. Space is limited to 30 participants.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Keysville Fire Station located at 500 Osbourne St behind Burger King at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

MT NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor service for the first Sunday in November, the new time is 10 a.m. Beginning the third Sunday in November services will move indoors beginning at 11 a.m. Outdoor services will continue for those who do not want to go inside. You will be able to tune in on a radio station to hear the service. We will announce the frequency before service begins on the third Sunday. Thank you for continuing cooperating with us during this challenging time.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES — Apostolic Faith Church of All Masons will hold worship services by conference call until further notice. Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. and Tuesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. The conference call number is (563) 999-2269 access code 406570.

PARKING LOT SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing parking lot services for the winter months. Services will be posted on YouTube until further notice. If you need more information please call (434) 392-5884.

VETERANS SERVICES — Beginning in October, the American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers will be available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Pamplin will have indoor worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at (617) 793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

IN-PERSON SERVICES — 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, at Biblical Baptist Church until further notice.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first ,second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 8 a.m. until further notice. Homecoming and revival services for August have been canceled, due to the COVID-19 regulations

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in October.

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE — Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to high temperatures and elevated heat conditions. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — in Charlotte Court House, will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month, until further notice.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church at 16 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. The church will still have drive-up church services. Sunday school classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the first Sunday and fifth Sunday. Services will be in the church and we will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST — Farmville United Methodist Church will have in-service worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be one service and no Sunday school. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited. Virtual services will continue on the church’s Facebook account and on YouTube. For questions contact the church at (434) 392-4686.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have a drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. There will also be an 11:15 a.m. service inside the church sanctuary each Sunday. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask for the inside service.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will be holding drive-in and indoor services each Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. COVID guidelines will be followed and a mask is required for indoor services. Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact the church at (434) 392-6119.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.