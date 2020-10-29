Club tours gardens of St. Theresa Church

The Nora Lancaster Garden Club held a socially distanced outdoor meeting at the St. Theresa Catholic Church parking lot Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Guest speaker Nan Colvin presented the program entitled “Stations of the Cross.” She explained that the 14 stations surrounding St. Theresa Church depict the last day of Jesus’ earthly life and were built by Dr. Mark French.

Colvin said that building the Stations of the Cross was an idea she had following a trip to Jerusalem years ago where she saw them at a church. Other volunteers assisted Colvin with planting the garden using mainly plants found in the Bible. She concluded her presentation with a tour through the garden identifying the various plants and answering questions about the stations.

The October artistic arrangement was, “A Moment of Meditation,” a design featuring a cross and fresh material. Blue ribbon winners were Jane Crute, Tricia Crute, Rebecca Kelly and Brenda Puryear. Horticulture blue ribbons were awarded to Tricia Crute, Rebecca Kelly and Brenda Puryear; red ribbon recipients were Brenda Puryear and Linda Rofe.

Hostesses were Yvonne Costello, Vicki Morris and Linda Rofe.