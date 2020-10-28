Coop applications open Nov. 1

The opening date for applications for scholarships from the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) is Sunday, Nov. 1 and any high school or home school senior graduating in the spring of 2021, and whose primary residence is served by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school. The online application is posted at www.vmdaec. com/scholarship. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 19, 2021.

Scholarships are awarded by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives’ (VMDAEC) Education Scholarship Foundation, which since 2001 has provided almost 800 scholarships to graduating high school students totaling more than $740,000.